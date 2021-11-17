-$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 527,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,134. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

