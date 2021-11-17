Modus Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 418,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

