Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 537,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $283.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

