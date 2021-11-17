Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 251,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $281.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

