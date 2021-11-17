Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Decreases By 55.0%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

