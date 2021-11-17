Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,626,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 27,439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.8 days.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.64.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

