Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.90. The company had a trading volume of 269,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

