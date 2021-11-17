Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Veriti Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average of $343.58. The company has a market cap of $951.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

