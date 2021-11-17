Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

