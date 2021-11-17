Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

