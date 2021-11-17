$0.21 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 222,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 951,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

