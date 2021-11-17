$0.28 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.39. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,003,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,066,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

