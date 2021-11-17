NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $413,080.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,199,821,842 coins and its circulating supply is 2,159,589,733 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

