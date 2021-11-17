STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 1,067,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,756. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.