Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The firm has a market cap of $413.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

