Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,180 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 47,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

