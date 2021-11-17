Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.14 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

