Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bank stock remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.93. Pinnacle Bank has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank (Morgan Hill, California) engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; and Other. It offers services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.

