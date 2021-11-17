MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $590.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $590.00 and last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 408533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $585.03.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 86.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $9,494,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

