Short Interest in Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Drops By 56.0%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the October 14th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

NRYYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norway Royal Salmon AS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.