Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.60

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

