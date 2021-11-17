BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post sales of $650.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in BrightView by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 837,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,396. BrightView has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.41.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

