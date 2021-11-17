Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SHEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 252,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.