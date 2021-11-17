Northrop Grumman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NOC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.96. The stock had a trading volume of 784,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,159. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

