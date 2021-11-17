Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 3,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

