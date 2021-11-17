Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,473 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

