New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.04. 199,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $340.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

