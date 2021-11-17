Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

