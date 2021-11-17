AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,274,293. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

