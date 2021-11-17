Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.00. 123,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

