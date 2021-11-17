Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

