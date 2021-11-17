MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,579. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. MediWound has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Get MediWound alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.