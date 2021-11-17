i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 380,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIIV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.