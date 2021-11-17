Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 77,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,000. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

