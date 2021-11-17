Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Domtar’s earnings. Domtar reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 338,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,101. Domtar has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

