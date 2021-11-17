$238.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report sales of $238.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

ROG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $270.06. The stock had a trading volume of 694,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,266. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

