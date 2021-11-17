Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,242. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.