Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,242. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.