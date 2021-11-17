dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in October

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

