GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $11,944.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,621,585 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.