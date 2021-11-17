Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Robert Pease sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$15,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,096,401.09.

Robert Pease also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

LGD stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,823. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30.

LGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

