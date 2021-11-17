Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 54,795 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 148,094.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 16.0% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.25. 394,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.75 and its 200-day moving average is $360.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $400.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

