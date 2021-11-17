Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) recently:

11/17/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

11/1/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to gain from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, and innovation efforts. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to Stanley Black’s earnings per share in 2022. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 12.15%, while decreasing 4.2% year over year. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $10.90-$11.10 per share, down from $11.35-$11.65 mentioned earlier. Organic sales growth is expected to be 16-17% versus 16-18% stated earlier. However, labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to create headwinds of $690 million in 2021, up from $460 million mentioned earlier. Weakness in the Industrial segment and high debts might also ail. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

10/29/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.79. 1,163,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

