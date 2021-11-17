297 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Tesla by 46.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $103,822,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,054.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.01 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $895.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

