TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.60. 41,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $528.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

