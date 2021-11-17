SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SE traded down $15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.41. 10,790,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,530. SEA has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

