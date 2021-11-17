Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. 1,308,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,205. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

