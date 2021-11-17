Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 316,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

