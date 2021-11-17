ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $124.56 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 75,812,462 coins and its circulating supply is 75,581,492 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

