ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002752 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $124.56 million and $4.62 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 75,812,462 coins and its circulating supply is 75,581,492 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

