Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 85.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,543. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

